Clay County alumnus joins EKU Golf coaching staff

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT/EKU Athletics) - Kentucky native and professional golfer Chip McDaniel is joining the Eastern Kentucky University staff as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams, women’s golf head coach Mandy Moore announced today.

During his high school career at Clay County, he was chosen as Kentucky’s Mr. Golf in 2011, was a three-time Kentucky PGA Junior Player of the Year, a four-time Kentucky Junior Am Champion and 2013 Junior PGA Champion. He is also a two-time winner of the Kentucky State Amateur.

Since 2018, McDaniel has made 43 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and 11 PGA Tour starts. He has seven career top-20 performances on the Korn Ferry Tour and one top-5 finish on the PGA Tour. McDaniel participated in the 2019 U.S. Open.

As a collegiate golfer at the University of Kentucky from 2014 to 2018, McDaniel posted three wins, 14 career top-10s and 25 career top-20 finishes. He was the runner-up at the 2016 Southeastern Conference Championship and completed his career with a 71.8 stroke average. The Manchester, Kentucky native earned a spot on the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team and was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2016 and 2018. Following the 2016 season, McDaniel was a third-team Ping All-America selection. He was twice named a Srixon All-America Scholar.

