Advertisement

Clay County alumnus joins EKU Golf coaching staff

Chip McDaniel joins EKU Golf staff
Chip McDaniel joins EKU Golf staff(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT/EKU Athletics) - Kentucky native and professional golfer Chip McDaniel is joining the Eastern Kentucky University staff as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams, women’s golf head coach Mandy Moore announced today.

During his high school career at Clay County, he was chosen as Kentucky’s Mr. Golf in 2011, was a three-time Kentucky PGA Junior Player of the Year, a four-time Kentucky Junior Am Champion and 2013 Junior PGA Champion.  He is also a two-time winner of the Kentucky State Amateur.

Since 2018, McDaniel has made 43 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and 11 PGA Tour starts.  He has seven career top-20 performances on the Korn Ferry Tour and one top-5 finish on the PGA Tour.  McDaniel participated in the 2019 U.S. Open.

As a collegiate golfer at the University of Kentucky from 2014 to 2018, McDaniel posted three wins, 14 career top-10s and 25 career top-20 finishes.  He was the runner-up at the 2016 Southeastern Conference Championship and completed his career with a 71.8 stroke average.  The Manchester, Kentucky native earned a spot on the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team and was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2016 and 2018.  Following the 2016 season, McDaniel was a third-team Ping All-America selection.  He was twice named a Srixon All-America Scholar.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Suspects in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant

Latest News

North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 25 points on Saturday against Scott Co.
Trent Noah and Reed Sheppard to play on ESPNU
Kentucky track and field alumnae Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner win gold in the 4x400-meter...
Former Wildcats make up half of gold-medal-winning 4x400m relay
Mississippi State wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) is pursued by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver...
Two top prospects add to Wildcats roster
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks at the 2022 SEC media days at the College Football Hall...
Kentucky picked to finish second in SEC East, three Wildcats earn preseason honors