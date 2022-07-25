Advertisement

Bath Co. coroner called to scene of active investigation

The investigation is happening on Adams Road, off Riddle Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATH Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Bath County coroner confirms he was called to the scene of an active investigation early Monday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to WKYT around 6:20 a.m. that police are on the scene of an incident on Adams Road, off Riddle Road.

The coroner later confirmed he was headed there as well. He says crews expect to be out there for a while.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

