HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Lathan Sawyer Cornett.

Lathan was a senior at Harlan County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Lathan was a 2020 Rogers Scholar, 2021 Governor’s Scholar alternate, and he won high school awards for English, Spanish and Social Studies.

Congratulations, Lathan!

