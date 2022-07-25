All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a log truck on fire on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County.

Leslie County 911 tells WYMT the truck was heading towards Hazard when it overturned at the foot of the Spur.

Dispatchers say all lanes are open.

No injuries were reported.

You can see video of the fire below:

