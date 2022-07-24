Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are warning people of a new phone scam.

According to police, the scammer claims they are an employee at a local law enforcement agency.

The scammer tells the person they have missed a court date and says the person can handle the situation by making an immediate payment over the phone.

“This scam is very similar to the jury duty scam,” a post read on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

If you receive this scam call, officials said you should hang up immediately and call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 1-276-328-3566.

“Always remember, law enforcement will never call and demand financial information or request a form of money over the phone,” the post added.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.