Advertisement

Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(Source: MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are warning people of a new phone scam.

According to police, the scammer claims they are an employee at a local law enforcement agency.

The scammer tells the person they have missed a court date and says the person can handle the situation by making an immediate payment over the phone.

“This scam is very similar to the jury duty scam,” a post read on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

If you receive this scam call, officials said you should hang up immediately and call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 1-276-328-3566.

“Always remember, law enforcement will never call and demand financial information or request a form of money over the phone,” the post added.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate...
Cumberland mayoral candidate cited for growing marijuana
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County

Latest News

Hazard/Perry County Little League
Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League
Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Kimberly Deaton pleaded guilty to child abuse charges on Monday July 18.
NKY woman could face 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, attorney says
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County