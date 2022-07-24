Showers and storms return to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the mountains for the work week ahead.

Sunday Night Forecast

The weather looks mostly calm into tonight.

A stray shower or two can not be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry, warm and muggy.

Low temperatures only fall into the lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Unsettled Weather Pattern

The forecast starts to change by Monday. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area, and some of those could be strong. Another warm day is in store with highs reaching the mid-and-upper-80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a Level 1 Marginal risk of strong storms on Monday. The overall threat is low, but a few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook (WYMT Weather)

At the same time, the Weather Prediction Center has the entire region in a Level 2 Slight risk of excessive rainfall.

Weather Prediction Center Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

With much of the work week looking soggy, I am more concerned with the flooding threat than the severe weather threat. Be sure to stay weather aware throughout the week and stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

Tuesday and Beyond

The aforementioned cold front will turn into a stationary front, which means the front will sit over our region and bring more showers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, scattered showers and storms are possible. Again, a Level 1 Marginal risk of strong storms and a Level 2 Slight risk of excessive rainfall is in place for the entire region. The Weather Prediction Center did mention the possibility of an upgrade to a Level 3 Moderate risk of excessive rainfall depending on later model data. High temperatures on Tuesday reach the lower-80s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible on Wednesday. Again, temperatures top out in the low-and-mid-80s.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures reach the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Models start to disagree on the forecast by next weekend.

Some models are showing widespread showers and storms, while other models are trending more dry.

For now, we are going to forecast isolated showers and storms under a mix of Sun and clouds.

High temperatures stay in the lower-80s.

