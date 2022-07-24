Advertisement

Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County

Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on Paradise Lake Drive.(WKYT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Pulaski County.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting on Paradise Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year-old John Stacy in connection with the shooting.

Stacy was also charged separately with attempted murder and kidnapping, among other charges, after breaking into a woman’s home just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday with a gun.

The victims and motives have not been released at this time.

Police officials said John Stacy was taken to the Pulaski County Detention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
Photo Courtesy: Steven Hatfield/Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Harlan County restaurant
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting

Latest News

Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer
Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer
Feel For Your Life app
Woman creates app to help other women detect breast cancer
Protect Kentucky Access campaign launch
‘Vote NO on 2:’ Campaign launches against abortion-related amendment
Norton Health says more kids are getting COVID, though hospitalizations are still low.
Back to School Preparations: Doctors say more children are getting COVID