Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Pulaski County.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting on Paradise Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year-old John Stacy in connection with the shooting.

Stacy was also charged separately with attempted murder and kidnapping, among other charges, after breaking into a woman’s home just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday with a gun.

The victims and motives have not been released at this time.

Police officials said John Stacy was taken to the Pulaski County Detention.

The investigation is ongoing.

