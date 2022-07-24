KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a death in Jackson County.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, KSP got a call from Jackson County 911 about a dead woman found inside a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee.

KSP Troopers, Detectives and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the home.

According to officials, 83-year-old Mary King Abrams possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound.

Officials also said foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

If you have any information about this investigation, you can call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or you can stay anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.