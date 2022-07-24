Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County

Police Tape
Police Tape(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a death in Jackson County.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, KSP got a call from Jackson County 911 about a dead woman found inside a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee.

KSP Troopers, Detectives and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the home.

According to officials, 83-year-old Mary King Abrams possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound.

Officials also said foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

If you have any information about this investigation, you can call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or you can stay anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate...
Cumberland mayoral candidate cited for growing marijuana
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

Latest News

Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
All proceeds from the cruise-in went to the families of fallen and injured officers in Floyd...
Car show held to benefit families of fallen and injured Floyd County officers
FALLEN OFFICERS
Car show held to benefit families of fallen and injured Floyd County officers - 6pm
Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer
Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer