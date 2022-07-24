Advertisement

HVAC workers continue AC repairs in extreme heat

HVAC repair in scorching attics
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The triple-digit heat index has been rough for everyone this past week, but for those working outside, the heat can be on another level.

Many times, those working on air conditioning systems can be found in the attic of homes.

Kerry Adkins, the owner of OnTime Service, says if it’s 95 degrees outside, it can get up to 145 in the attic. Because nobody can stand to work in that kind of heat for very long, Adkins says break are necessary.

If they are replacing an air conditioning system, he says it could take working in a hot attic the majority of the day.

He adds that drinking fluids like water or Gatorade is essential to staying hydrated. They encourage the workers to keep coolers in the car to drench washcloths with ice water to place on their neck.

Adkins says it’s a busy time right now but they are prepared.

“You know, a lot of long days, hot days, and so the team knows that,” said Adkins. “We’re kind of prepared for that but it makes it even harder when it gets to these heat indexes in the triple digits. It’s tough.”

Adkins says since breaks are necessary, it may take a little bit more time for the workers to complete a job but he says they are working as fast and as quickly as possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate...
Cumberland mayoral candidate cited for growing marijuana
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County

Latest News

Scam Alert
Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam
Hazard/Perry County Little League
Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League
Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Kimberly Deaton pleaded guilty to child abuse charges on Monday July 18.
NKY woman could face 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, attorney says
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County