Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League

Hazard/Perry County Little League(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Hazard Police Department are investigating a break-in and theft at the Hazard/Perry County Little League.

The break-in happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m.

The league’s season just recently ended, and now they fear they will have to replace hundreds of dollars worth of property.

“We finished our season like a week and half, two weeks ago, and then somebody wants to break in and do damage and steal basically from the kids is the way we kinda look at it and it’s frustrating,” Jody Maggard, President of the Hazard/Perry County Little League, said.

Maggard posted a video from his security cameras on Facebook.

He hopes the community will be able to identify the suspect since little league baseball is so popular.

“People are passionate about the Hazard/Perry County Little League. Their kids have played in it, their grandkids have played, they’ve played. You know we’re almost a 70-year-old league here,” he said.

If you have any information about this investigation, you can call the Hazard Police Department at (606) 436-2222.

