Car show held to benefit families of fallen and injured Floyd County officers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Car Guys for Life Benefit Cruise-In kicked off in Prestonsburg on Saturday evening with all proceed going to the families of fallen and injured officers.

“We have a cruise-in here in Prestonsburg on the fourth Saturday of every month,” said event organizer Shawn Woods, “and we talked about it, and we figured this cruise-in we would make as a benefit to try to help the fallen officers and first responders.”

More than 100 classic, modern, vintage, and muscle car owners flooded the parking lot of the Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Prestonsburg Campus to show their support, while a food truck and mobile DJ came and donated their time for the cause.

There were also several items donated and then auctioned off at the event and online with all proceeds going to the families.

“It just shows the backbone, the fortitude, and the compassion that people here in Eastern Kentucky have for one another,” said Prestonsburg Police Department Chief Randy Woods. “When something happens, people step up and really get out to support your fellow citizens. I mean, we’re all one big family here, and that’s the way that we always look at it.”

The event also provided a bit of therapy and a place of peace for those who may still be struggling with the loss of the three officers and a K-9 officer on June 30’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Allen.

“Cars for me is like therapy,” said Shawn Woods. “Some people, they drown their self in work, some people watch movies, some people just go out and piddle with wood, right here’s what I do.”

Backing the blue by revving their engines.

“It means a lot, it’s overwhelming to us,” said Chief Randy Woods, “just the support and we want to thank everyone that’s come out in the weeks passed, and I’m sure the weeks to come, and here today.”

Shawn Woods also wanted to sincerely thank everyone who came out to support the cause and who helped raise more than $7,100.

