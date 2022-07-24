Advertisement

Back to School Bash held for Floyd County students and families

Hundreds of families flooded Archer Park for Prestonsburg's Back to School Bash.
Hundreds of families flooded Archer Park for Prestonsburg's Back to School Bash.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg held its 2022 Back to School Bash on Saturday at Archer Park. The first time the event was held since the pandemic began and with a few changes.

“Now with COVID, and it is our first year back after two years being absent from that, things have changed a little bit,” said Prestonsburg Elementary School FRYSC Director Rebial Reynolds “Our district is being able to provide school supplies for our children, so they decided this year, instead of school supplies, we would do basic need items.”

Since the announcement that the Floyd County School District is purchasing free supplies for all students, those who attended the Back to School Bash received several items and services that would help their students get ready before heading to the classroom.

“Kids can come and get their physicals done, we got body wash, loofas, free haircuts for those who need the haircuts, deodorant, we’ve got lots of stuff for kids to use throughout the whole school year,” said event organizer Izzy Ramsey.

While this event helps families and students prepare, it is also a celebration for the upcoming school year.

“It’s wonderful to see all those people and see all of our families together, being out, being able to celebrate the new school year starting,” said Reynolds.

There were also inflatables, food and more family fun to be had at the event. Helping the community connect with one another.

“The city, you know, our county has been through a lot,” said Ramsey. “We want everybody to have a good time and you know, really be connected.”

Reynolds added this is one of the most important events held throughout the county all year and, with recent economic turmoil, it was desperately needed by many families in the district.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate...
Cumberland mayoral candidate cited for growing marijuana
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County

Latest News

Scam Alert
Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam
Hazard/Perry County Little League
Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League
Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Kimberly Deaton pleaded guilty to child abuse charges on Monday July 18.
NKY woman could face 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, attorney says