Advertisement

Virginia Dental Association Foundation hosted dental clinic at UVA-Wise

Dental Clinic at UVA-Wise
Dental Clinic at UVA-Wise(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Dental Association Foundation is partnering with the VCU School of Dentistry, and other volunteers, to bring oral care throughout the state of Virginia. This weekend, they brought their services to Wise, Va.

“A lot of people don’t have access...there’s not as many dentists in the area as there should be. Some of the area is kind of rural...and things are spread out,” Michelle McGregor, Director of Community and Collaborative Partnerships at VCU School of Dentistry, said.

They hope visiting dental students are inspired by the need for dental care in areas with less access.

“One of the things that the Mission of Mercy hopes to do is to help bring in the dentists and the dental students and expose them to the needs of this area,” said Tara Quinn, executive director of Virginia Dental Association Foundation.

This is the first year back since the pandemic for the foundation, and they along with their partners hope to continue serving the state.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
Photo Courtesy: Steven Hatfield/Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Harlan County restaurant
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting

Latest News

kelly mosley
Laurel County Sheriff asking for help finding missing man
NORTH FORK FESTIVAL
North Fork Musical Festival hits Main Street in Hazard for third year
One family took the paddleboat out on the pond in Pikeville, enjoying some fun in the sun.
Pikeville Pond and Paddle provides splash of summer fun
The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.
Dunks for dollars: Pikeville first responders host dunking booth for community outreach