Virginia Dental Association Foundation hosted dental clinic at UVA-Wise

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Dental Association Foundation is partnering with the VCU School of Dentistry, and other volunteers, to bring oral care throughout the state of Virginia. This weekend, they brought their services to Wise, Va.

“A lot of people don’t have access...there’s not as many dentists in the area as there should be. Some of the area is kind of rural...and things are spread out,” Michelle McGregor, Director of Community and Collaborative Partnerships at VCU School of Dentistry, said.

They hope visiting dental students are inspired by the need for dental care in areas with less access.

“One of the things that the Mission of Mercy hopes to do is to help bring in the dentists and the dental students and expose them to the needs of this area,” said Tara Quinn, executive director of Virginia Dental Association Foundation.

This is the first year back since the pandemic for the foundation, and they along with their partners hope to continue serving the state.

