Two top prospects add to Wildcats roster

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football has tacked on two more recruits prior to the 2022 season.

Three-star 2023 cornerback Nasir Addison has announced his commitment to Kentucky. Addison was previously committed to Maryland with looks from Michigan State and Florida State.

Former Mississippi State defensive back Londyn Craft will spend his last year of college eligibility with the Cats. He will walk on to the team after eight starts in his 2020 junior season.

