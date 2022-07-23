Summer scorcher continues into Sunday, unsettled weather pattern next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dangerous heat continues into the second half of the weekend. However, we are watching some changes for the work week ahead.

Tonight through Sunday night

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible into the early evening hours, but those will start to fade away once the Sun sets. Low temperatures tonight will be mild and muggy. We fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Another scorcher is in store on Sunday. High temperatures soar into the mid-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. If you plan to be outside for an extended period of time, PLEASE stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Take those heat precautions seriously! A pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most of us will be hot and dry.

Into Sunday night, the weather does not change much. We stay mild and muggy with lows in the lower-70s. Again, a stray shower or two can not be ruled out.

Higher Rain Chances Return

Into the next work week, the weather pattern begins to change, and this will lead to higher rain chances and “cooler” temperatures.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday. High temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-80s, with lows falling into the lower-70s.

The forecast looks very similar on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-80s, and lows bottom out in the lower-70s.

Into Wednesday, more showers and storms will be possible. Again, highs reach the low-and-mid-80s.

Extended Forecast

Soggy weather sticks around into the end of the work week. I want to stress, it will not rain 24/7 this week, but off-and-on showers and storms will be possible each day.

On Thursday, keep the umbrella nearby because scattered showers and storms continue. Temperatures reach the mid-80s.

The weather does not change much on Friday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

