Pikeville Pond and Paddle provides splash of summer fun

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the summer heat beaming down, Pikeville’s plan is simple: pond and paddle.

The Pikeville Pond and Paddle attraction has been bringing in families all summer, with a little fishing and a little floating to let the community enjoy the small body of water hidden between the mountains.

“Because this is a small town, and it’s nice to be able to get out and actually have something to do on a hot day,” said Brianna Clontz with Muddy Boots, LLC.

With Muddy Boots providing the paddle boats and the city taking care of maintenance for the space, officials say it is always a good day to drop by the downtown destination.

“People need to take advantage of the opportunity that they have,” said Director of Outdoor Tourism P.J. Collins.

The pond is surrounded by a walkable bank for fishing or sitting, and officials say the park on one end is a nice space for kids or picnics. But for some, the appeal is what is in the water.

“So, you can actually cover some ground and, you know, if you fish a lot of people know: Sometimes if the fish aren’t where you’re at, you gotta find the fish,” he said.

With different species to catch, Collins said some people have been surprised to learn about the healthy population of German carp stocked in the pond, a fish that he says is not a great meal, but makes for a good catch. So, he offered some advice to those looking to get a bite.

“Bring can of corn, a thing of Wheaties, no sinker, tie a hook, put it on, throw it out, and let it lay on the bottom,” he said.

That catch-and-release fishing opportunity, he said, is exciting for many and he hopes to get the word out to get more people hooked.

Collins says the spot is perfect for the upcoming weekend and he hopes to see families enjoying the day by the water, whether that is fishing or floating.

You can find more information about the paddle boat rentals by contacting Muddy Boots, LLC.

