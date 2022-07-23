Advertisement

Pikeville Pond and Paddle provides splash of summer fun

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the summer heat beaming down, Pikeville’s plan is simple: pond and paddle.

The Pikeville Pond and Paddle attraction has been bringing in families all summer, with a little fishing and a little floating to let the community enjoy the small body of water hidden between the mountains.

“Because this is a small town, and it’s nice to be able to get out and actually have something to do on a hot day,” said Brianna Clontz with Muddy Boots, LLC.

With Muddy Boots providing the paddle boats and the city taking care of maintenance for the space, officials say it is always a good day to drop by the downtown destination.

“People need to take advantage of the opportunity that they have,” said Director of Outdoor Tourism P.J. Collins.

The pond is surrounded by a walkable bank for fishing or sitting, and officials say the park on one end is a nice space for kids or picnics. But for some, the appeal is what is in the water.

“So, you can actually cover some ground and, you know, if you fish a lot of people know: Sometimes if the fish aren’t where you’re at, you gotta find the fish,” he said.

With different species to catch, Collins said some people have been surprised to learn about the healthy population of German carp stocked in the pond, a fish that he says is not a great meal, but makes for a good catch. So, he offered some advice to those looking to get a bite.

“Bring can of corn, a thing of Wheaties, no sinker, tie a hook, put it on, throw it out, and let it lay on the bottom,” he said.

That catch-and-release fishing opportunity, he said, is exciting for many and he hopes to get the word out to get more people hooked.

Collins says the spot is perfect for the upcoming weekend and he hopes to see families enjoying the day by the water, whether that is fishing or floating.

You can find more information about the paddle boat rentals by contacting Muddy Boots, LLC.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations

Latest News

The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.
Dunks for dollars: Pikeville first responders host dunking booth for community outreach
MOUNTAIN GRRL
2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville - 4pm
The 2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicked off in downtown Pikeville on Friday and folks from...
2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville
Bikepacking - Chandler
Bikepacking - Chandler