Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say

Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck. (Source: WPVI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Police say they had to rescue a Pennsylvania man from his 15-foot pet snake.

Officers report they were called to the man’s home on Wednesday and found the snake wrapped around his owner’s neck.

Authorities said the man was lying on the floor unresponsive and the reptile would not let go. So, they shot it.

“At that time, the officers observed the snake, a very large, thick, 15-plus-foot snake. The snake’s midsection was wrapped around the male’s throat on the ground,” said Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department. “Literally, the officer looked into the room and the snake was looking up at him. It was face-to-face, and the officer just did what he had to do.”

According to police, the snake’s owner was not hit with any of the bullets but was taken to the hospital once the snake moved away and died.

Police did not release any further immediate information on the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

