North Fork Musical Festival hits Main Street in Hazard for third year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks from throughout the area are flocking to the Queen City this weekend to enjoy live music, local food and drinks and fun.

This weekend is the third annual North Fork Music Festival.

On Friday, folks hit Main Street in Hazard to enjoy both local and non-local bands alike.

“The headline band is out of Alabama, they are the original Tom Petty tribute band that he told those guys, ‘you can be my Tom Petty tribute band.” Said Tim Parks, Stage Manager and Promoter of the North Fork Music Festival. “They start at 10 o’clock, they go to 11:30, so after 11:30 I’m sure the Broken spoke and the new North Fork Bar will be full.”

The festival continues on Saturday. Admission is $10 per day and people are encouraged to bring cash and a chair.

Most vendors accept card, but Stage Manager and Promoter Tim Parks says it’s good to bring cash in case.

A cornhole tournament and Jeep ride will also be on Saturday.

