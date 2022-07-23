Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff asking for help finding missing man

kelly mosley
kelly mosley(laurel county sheriff's office)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

In a Facebook post, police said Kelly Mosley was last seen on July 22, about nine miles west of London near West Laurel Road.

Officials said Mosley is 36 years old and described as six feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, with no shirt or shoes.

Police said Mosley is described as having medical issues.

If you have any information on Mosley’s whereabouts, you can call the Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000, or call the Sheriff’s Office during business hours at 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
Photo Courtesy: Steven Hatfield/Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Harlan County restaurant
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting

Latest News

NORTH FORK FESTIVAL
North Fork Musical Festival hits Main Street in Hazard for third year
One family took the paddleboat out on the pond in Pikeville, enjoying some fun in the sun.
Pikeville Pond and Paddle provides splash of summer fun
The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.
Dunks for dollars: Pikeville first responders host dunking booth for community outreach
MOUNTAIN GRRL
2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville - 4pm