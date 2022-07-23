Laurel County Sheriff asking for help finding missing man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

In a Facebook post, police said Kelly Mosley was last seen on July 22, about nine miles west of London near West Laurel Road.

Officials said Mosley is 36 years old and described as six feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, with no shirt or shoes.

Police said Mosley is described as having medical issues.

If you have any information on Mosley’s whereabouts, you can call the Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000, or call the Sheriff’s Office during business hours at 606-864-6600.

