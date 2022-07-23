Advertisement

Hazard/Perry County Tourism hosts Jeep Run

Jeep Run
Jeep Run(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians got the opportunity to explore the mountains on wheels today.

Hazard/Perry County Tourism hosted a Jeep Run at Perry County Park, where people could come and ride through trails on their Jeep.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Drivers could go on rough or smooth terrain, either way they were able to go through the mountainous region, bringing more interest into the area.

”It’s a perfect opportunity to come into this region and see what the area has to offer. Meet and make friends and contacts in the area, and see what Hazard has to offer as far as the Perry County/Hazard area,” Vice President of the Trail Hazard Jeep Club Bill Lyons said.

Jeep Club members hope the turn out also brings more people to the North Fork Music Festival which finishes tonight.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
Photo Courtesy: Steven Hatfield/Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Harlan County restaurant
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting

Latest News

Dental Clinic at UVA-Wise
Virginia Dental Association Foundation hosted dental clinic at UVA-Wise
kelly mosley
Laurel County Sheriff asking for help finding missing man
NORTH FORK FESTIVAL
North Fork Musical Festival hits Main Street in Hazard for third year
One family took the paddleboat out on the pond in Pikeville, enjoying some fun in the sun.
Pikeville Pond and Paddle provides splash of summer fun