Hazard/Perry County Tourism hosts Jeep Run

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians got the opportunity to explore the mountains on wheels today.

Hazard/Perry County Tourism hosted a Jeep Run at Perry County Park, where people could come and ride through trails on their Jeep.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Drivers could go on rough or smooth terrain, either way they were able to go through the mountainous region, bringing more interest into the area.

”It’s a perfect opportunity to come into this region and see what the area has to offer. Meet and make friends and contacts in the area, and see what Hazard has to offer as far as the Perry County/Hazard area,” Vice President of the Trail Hazard Jeep Club Bill Lyons said.

Jeep Club members hope the turn out also brings more people to the North Fork Music Festival which finishes tonight.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.