Dunks for dollars: Pikeville first responders host dunking booth for community outreach

The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.
The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - This weekend is your chance to lend a hand, working to cool off Pikeville’s first responders as the temperatures increase.

The Dunk a First Responder booth is coming back to Pikeville Walmart Saturday, encouraging people to show up in support of the multi-agency effort that serves as a fundraiser for the city’s Christmas With a First Responder.

With three shots to dunk, for a $5 donation, Pikeville Police Officer and Public Information Officer Tony Conn says it is all about being in the community and helping the children.

“It’s worth the money. All 100% of the proceeds goes for the kids every year,” Conn said. “So it puts us in a different light. We’re going to be cutting up and we’re not going to be so... as officers. We’re going to be there as community partners, and we want to help the community out and help these kids out. And I think everybody will have a great time.”

The dunking booth will be outside of the store Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 4 pm.

