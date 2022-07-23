Back to School Preparations: Doctors say more children are getting COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families were busy Saturday getting a head start on their back to school checklists and doctors say getting their children vaccinated should be at the top of every parent’s checklist.

“I do think it is remarkable though that this morning we had four children hospitalized with COVID at the children’s hospital. Because for some time now, there have been many days where we have had no kids hospitalized,” Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital said.

Jefferson County and Clark County have climbed into the red zone.

Jefferson County Public Schools announced universal masking will be required inside facilities as the county enters “high risk” COVID status Friday.

The requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 25, according to a post by the school district.

The recommendation would mirror guidance set by the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health, which would require universal masking indoors and on school buses if the county’s community level went into a high risk, or “red,” category.

Dr. Bryant said the numbers are likely greater than they appear to be.

“We know that many people are testing at home. And if you test at home, you are never counted in the numbers,” Dr. Bryant said.

Norton Health said their hospitalizations remain low. They have 47 people hospitalized who have COVID. Four of them are children; although not all of the patients came to the hospital to get treated for COVID.

More than a thousand people came out to the Back to School Giveaway in Jeffersonville Saturday. The biggest crowd, organizers said they have ever seen.

”We went inside, we got some book bags. It is a little crowded in there so we tried not to stay in there too long. But we did. We got some book bags, some school supplies,” parent Amber Harvey said.

From COVID cases, to inflation, parents said it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed.

”Especially the way things are now with everything going up, any time you get get a little bit of--you know a little bit. You gotta do what you got to do,” the Morrises, parents at the event, said.

Other changes now that counties have reached the red zone include following CDC guidance for quarantining, allowing the isolation period for COVID-positive students and staff to shorten from 10-day isolation to five days. If Jefferson County moves back to the “yellow” or “green” zones, JCPS will once again make masking optional.

Dr. Bryant said best way to fight the trending cases, is to make sure your child has gotten their COVID shots before the start of school.

