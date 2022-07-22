Advertisement

Missing woman found safe in Whitley County

Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities(Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-22-2022 Update: Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department posted Amanda Jean Campbell was found on Thursday.

We do not know her condition.

Original Story:

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

Officials are looking for Amanda Jean Campbell, 37. She also goes by the nickname “Moonpie.”

Deputies said Campbell has “mental and physical disabilities.” She went missing on Monday, July 18.

She was wearing a yellow “M*A*S*H” t-shirt and black pants.

Campbell was last seen in the Parkers Lake Community in McCreary County.

If you have any information you are asked to call Whitley County dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
East Tennessee man facing attempted murder charges following incident in Knox County

Latest News

Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Photo Courtesy: Steven Hatfield/Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Harlan County restaurant
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Funding to help Forest Service update some facilities
Gov. Andy Beshear seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky