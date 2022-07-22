Triple H threat continues through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazy, hot and humid conditions will continue the next few days until we see some decent rain chances early next week.

Today and Tonight

Another mild morning will lead to another hot day. We will not have any lingering clouds to keep us cooler today like we did yesterday. Sunshine will drive us into the 90s later today with the heat index soaring into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Make sure you take all heat precautions today and all weekend.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and muggy conditions. Lows will drop to around 70.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will start sunny, but I think we could see some late-day storm chances. Three of the major models are now hinting at that. Keep your umbrella handy in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures should still climb well into the 90s before the rain hits and it will still be muggy, even after it does. Lows should drop into the low 70s overnight

Sunday looks drier with only a stray pop-up possible in the heat of the day. Sunday could be one of the hottest days we’ve seen so far this summer with highs potentially in the mid to upper 90s. We should drop into the low 70s overnight. Do everything you can do stay cool.

Extended Forecast

As we head into the last week of July next week, it looks like our rain chances will increase, which will in turn cool us off, at least slightly. As of now, it looks like the first three days of the week feature chances for showers and storms, so be sure to keep your rain gear handy. Highs will still top out in the mid to upper 80s with lows dropping to around 70.

Have a good weekend!

