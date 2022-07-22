Advertisement

State working to prevent nurse suicides and fill nursing shortages

State working to prevent nurse suicides and fill nursing shortages
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Currently, Kentucky is 12-20% short of its nursing staff needs.

Unfortunately, according to the Kentucky Nurses Association, a small part of that shortage is because of nurses dying by suicide.

“We’ve had 58 deaths by suicide since 2016 and in reality one death by suicide is one too many,” said Delanor Manson, the CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association.

Manson said at its peak, the pandemic was a major contributor with so many deaths surrounding nurses. Another factor is she said the workload was too exhausting. There wasn’t enough support staff. The state projects it will need 16,000 nurses by 2024.

“It certainly does play into the whole situation. If you’re missing 58, that’s 58 less than you can have,” Manson said.

Melissa Perry has been a nurse at Baptist Health for seven years.

“We already knew more than five years ago that we were headed into a pretty significant national nursing shortage. That was before the pandemic ever hit,” Perry said.

Dee Beckman, the chief nursing officer at Baptist Health, said her staffing numbers okay, but she said nurses across healthcare systems are getting sick from COVID, which lessens support staff numbers.

The Kentucky Nurses Association has recently issued mandatory education of all 89,000 nurses in the state to take a class on how to prevent nurse suicide.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations

Latest News

MOUNTAIN GRRL
2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville - 4pm
The 2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicked off in downtown Pikeville on Friday and folks from...
2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville
Meds and heat - Dakota
Meds and heat - Dakota
Beach day - Olivia
Beach day - Olivia