Southern Ky. woman charged with drug trafficking

Karen Michelle Burton was arrested early Friday morning, July 15, 2022
Karen Michelle Burton was arrested early Friday morning, July 15, 2022(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman from Pulaski County was arrested late last week, and charged with drug trafficking.

Just after midnight on Friday, July 15, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. Burton was then arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance - meth.

When she was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, Burton was asked multiple times if she had anything illegal on her and she responded each time that she did not. When she was processed, however, the deputy jailer found a small baggie containing more than 7.5 grams of suspected meth concealed on her person.

Burton is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, and tampering with physical evidence.

Burton remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

