SEKY organization aims to revive quilting in black Appalachian culture

(SEKY AAMCC)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The art of quilting holds a deep meaning within Appalachian history but especially for African Americans in Appalachia. One organization is hoping to spark an interest in quilting in younger generations.

The Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center (SEKY AAMCC) created a video series called, “Stories Behind the Quilt,” where black Appalachians tell the stories behind their family quilts and host workshops for community members to come and work on a quilt with one another.

”One of the things that was brought up in the African American community about barber shops and the beauty shops and its a place for community gatherings to come together in some form and that’s what happened here,” said Emily Hudson, Executive Director of the SEKY AAMCC. “That’s what happened here; People coming in, gathering around, talking, enjoying, working on the piece, but it was a community.”

Hudson said the first season of the series is compiled of four episodes and a season finale where they will reveal the final quilt that has been worked on in each of the episodes.

You can find the series on YouTube.

The SEKY AAMCC is asking for community support in order to open the museum. If you are interested in donating, click here.

