Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing serious charges after police say they abused a small child in one Southern Kentucky county.

Williamsburg Police arrested Tarah King, 26, of Brush Arbor and Brandon Hill, 42, of Corinth Cemetery Road, following an investigation into the case that started back in March.

Police have not released much information about the situation, but did say the Cabinet for Health and Family Services was part of the investigation and a two-month-old baby was involved.

King was arrested Wednesday while Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.

Both are now charged with criminal abuse and are being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

