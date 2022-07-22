Advertisement

Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County

Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing serious charges after police say they abused a small child in one Southern Kentucky county.

Williamsburg Police arrested Tarah King, 26, of Brush Arbor and Brandon Hill, 42, of Corinth Cemetery Road, following an investigation into the case that started back in March.

Police have not released much information about the situation, but did say the Cabinet for Health and Family Services was part of the investigation and a two-month-old baby was involved.

King was arrested Wednesday while Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.

Both are now charged with criminal abuse and are being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
East Tennessee man facing attempted murder charges following incident in Knox County

Latest News

Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities
Missing woman found safe in Whitley County
Photo Courtesy: Steven Hatfield/Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Harlan County restaurant
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Funding to help Forest Service update some facilities
Gov. Andy Beshear seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky