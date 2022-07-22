Perry County Sheriff’s Office adds two cruisers to fleet

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office will eventually have two more cruisers to patrol the streets of Perry County after a recent investment.

The sheriff’s office recently purchased two cruisers from the Fort Mitchell Police Department in Northern Kentucky. The Fort Mitchell mayor and police department decided to show some kindness by selling the cruisers to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for only $4,000.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said he is grateful for the opportunity.

”It is exciting to be able to help build our agency up and make it better,” said Sheriff Engle. “Its time consuming when you’ve got very little funds but its a good opportunity to make this office a better office and run more efficient.”

Sheriff Engle added the cruisers are fully equipped and have great gas mileage which will be beneficial for the office.

