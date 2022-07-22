Advertisement

People in Powell Co. concerned with flood insurance costs rising

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a FEMA report, flood insurance premiums are rising and Powell County is afraid of the impacts it may have on its communities.

Powell County is no stranger to flash floods and river floods. The National Flood Insurance Program is managed by FEMA and it provides people with flood insurance.

MORE >> FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1 million from market

“We are very prone to flooding. We have a river in our community, so yes we experience both flash floods and river flooding,” Powell County Judge-Executive James Anderson said.

Anderson said last year their county experienced historical flooding and according to FEMA, just one inch of floodwater could cost up to $25,000 in damages.

“We have a history of flooding,” Anderson said. “A majority of our folks know how to prepare themselves, evacuate and those kinds of things. Probably not as effective in that manner, knowing what to do, like just random places having events. So very blessed in that, but it’s still a challenge and for those most affected It’s definitely a life changing issue for them.”

With the cost of flood insurance premiums rising, people could be seeing their insurance go up over $100. And people are becoming concerned about affordability, especially if they live in areas that are susceptible to flooding.

“From what I know, my familiarity with flood insurance, it seems like to be more often forced into. At the end of the day, most of the time, far as the having to utilize it in the event, it’s not going to nowhere near make them whole,” Anderson said.

He said it’s a lot more complex than just water inside homes. According to FEMA, their Risk Rating 2.0 allows them to set rates that are fairer.

But for some places, like in Powell County, they are working on projects to prevent more flooding, so people don’t have to worry too much about their insurance.

The new system effects new policyholders. As for existing policyholders, they’ll see an increase this upcoming April.

