Marshall volleyball player Megan Taylor returns to EKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the 15th Region’s great volleyball players found herself back in the mountains on Friday.

Marshall and former Paintsville outside hitter Megan Taylor held a camp for members of the Bluegrass Volleyball Academy, running drills and working on their game.

“I was really excited and to see all the sessions filled out and seeing that I was needing to add extra sessions,” Taylor said. “It really was so amazing. Such an awesome feeling. Like I still have chills right now thinking about it. Just seeing how people here look up to me as a role model and being able to teach them everything that I’ve known over the past several years learning from my amazing coaches...I’m really grateful for this opportunity.”

Taylor remains Paintsville’s career leaded in kills, blocks and aces. She is going into her senior season at Marshall.

“Whenever I was in high school, even my senior year, we didn’t have anything like this,” Taylor said. “Volleyball wasn’t as big now as it was when I was a senior in high school which was just a few years ago so seeing it come to our area and see so many girls get involved with it is just amazing.”

