Man involved in Wayne County, Ky. crash arrested for making threats toward deputies

(WSAW)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing some serious charges following a crash in a neighboring county.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say around 9:40 Thursday night, one of their deputies responded to a report of a crash on Highway 790. When the deputy arrived at the scene and went to check on the driver, he found him pounding on the steering wheel with his fist.

When asked if he needed help, deputies say the suspect, identified as Donovan Allen, 45, of Somerset, started threatening police, got out of the car and took off on foot.

After a short chase, deputies were able to catch and arrest him. Once they put Allen in the cruiser, they say he continued to make threats toward them.

Allen is charged with alcohol intoxication, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment, menacing and driving without a license.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

