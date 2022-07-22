Advertisement

Ky. coach working to make sure student-athletes stay safe during heatwave

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many outdoor school athletic programs are making sure their athletes stay safe during the heatwave.

As we near the end of July, and the temperatures rise, Kentucky coaches are required to follow certain KHSAA guidelines to make sure student-athletes are staying safe.

Even though the current heat index only calls for optional water breaks every 30 minutes, East Jessamine High School Football Head Coach Mike Bowlin gives the players more frequent water breaks throughout practice

When we move into the 95-99 heat index range, all breaks are taken in the shade and players remove their gear when they are not directly involved with practice. At 100-104, it becomes a shorts and a t-shirt practice. Above 104, outdoor practice stops completely.

While coaches make it a point to schedule practice during the cooler parts of the day, summer and fall coaches know to have a contingency plan in place in case.

Bowlin says, when it comes to the safety of his players, he always chooses to err on the side of caution.

One of those extra safety precautions is to have an ice bath ready to go during practice in case of a heat emergency so that a player can jump in and cool off.

