KRDHD offers summer safety tips

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department hosted a “day at the beach” at Buckhorn Lake State Park on Friday. Staff members were there with door prizes and sun and water safety tips.

The staff emphasized things people should remember when trying to have fun in the sun this summer.

“Try to have a parent with you always. Don’t leave kids unattended in the water.” Said Tara Vostad, Health Promotion Specialist for KRDHD. “Make sure you’re applying sunscreen over and over and over again because it does wash off in the water. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water so you don’t get dehydrated.”

Staff members also added, when you are outside, to not forget bug spray and always check for ticks.

The Kentucky River District Health Department will continue hosting summer safety days for the rest of the summer.

