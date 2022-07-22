Advertisement

Knox County man facing charges following foot chase

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is in trouble after police say he took off on foot after spotting a police car in Laurel County.

Monday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling East Laurel Road looking for a suspect. When the deputy pulled into the driveway of a home, Daniel Edwards, 40, from Bimble, who was wanted on a parole violation warrant, spotted the cruiser and took off.

Police were able to catch him following a short chase without further incident.

Edwards is charged with fleeing and evading police and the parole violation warrants for burglary, arson and assault.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

