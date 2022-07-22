Kentucky picked to finish second in SEC East, three Wildcats earn preseason honors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three University of Kentucky football players have been named to the 2022 Preseason Media Days All-Southeastern Conference teams, it was announced Friday.

Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey and senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. were named second-team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis was named third-team offense.

In addition, the preseason poll compiled by SEC Media Days attendees was released, with Kentucky picked to finish second in the SEC East.

The Georgia Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four votes to win the division.

