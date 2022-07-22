How 12-year-old Corbin native Reed Elliotte inspires people in his community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From battling hardship to maturity beyond his years, 12-year-old Corbin native Reed Elliotte has inspired people in the region and country with his life story.

Elliotte fought cancer twice before turning eight years old, even missing school because he had to stay in a hospital.

“Yeah I mean I didn’t feel sick. The only thing I knew was that I was in the hospital,” he said.

Even though he missed school, school came to him in the form of letters.

“All my teachers, my real teachers here in Corbin, they would send you like ‘we love you we hope you get well’ and so did my classroom friends,’” he said.

The support from family and peers fueled his passion for people. Elliotte picked up singing and playing instruments, which he does to give others the joy that they gave him when he was fighting cancer.

“When you sing, people may be like down in the ground and then like when you sing for someone, it’ll really brighten their day and that’s how it is with me too,” he said.

That is not that only way Elliotte wants to create a positive influence, as he wants to also bring happiness through politics.

“I’m definitely gonna be the president, and I’m gonna run in 2048. But for experience, I’m gonna run for mayor of my city and then governor of my state,” he said.

Elliotte plans to release a song on Facebook Saturday. It will be titled “Oh Miss Beautiful.”

