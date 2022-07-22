Hot temperatures can affect your medications, pharmacists say

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hometown Pharmacy of Hazard Pharmacist Tyler Wells said many medications are sensitive to temperature changes, whether it is hot or cold outside. Forecasters predict temperatures in the mid 90′s this weekend.

”One big thing to look at, if you’re getting your medication delivered, look to see any color changes that are not typical from what you’re used to in your medication,” he said.

With certain drugs, you need to worry about your own safety as they break down when they get hot.

”Those chemicals that they break down into may be toxic,” he added. “Then, also on the flip of that, the medication may not work as well as you think it should.

