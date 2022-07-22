Advertisement

First woman, person of color named KAED President and CEO

Haley McCoy
Haley McCoy(KAED)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED) announced a new President and CEO on Friday.

Haley S. McCoy, who previously served as the Executive Director of Economic Development for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, took office on July 19.

McCoy has served on the KAED Board of Directors since November 2021. She has also served on several non-profit boards, including the Christian Appalachian Project and the Kentucky Historical Society.

A release from KAED said McCoy is the first woman and person of color to serve as President and CEO for the organization.

“We at KAED could not be more pleased with Haley being willing to step up and take the reins of this group at a point in time when so many exciting things are happening within the economic development community in Kentucky. From the KPDI program to exciting new leadership at KCED, opportunities for Kentucky are literally unlimited. Current levels of understanding and cooperation between the legislature and the Governor’s office coupled with the previous work of Matt Tackett and KAED board of directors create moment of opportunity for Kentucky.” said Bob Helton, Development Specialist at AppHarvest and chair of the KAED board of directors.

McCoy is a McKee, Kentucky native and has a MBA from the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville joint executive MBA program.

