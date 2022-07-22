Dangerous heat continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch the heat dome across the plains work into the region as we head into the weekend, and this means we will continue to see the potential for dangerous heat in the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another hot day throughout the region today turning into another very mild and muggy night around the mountains. We’ll see mostly clear skies, but we will only drop to around 70° for an overnight low.

With high pressure still in place for tomorrow afternoon, more very hot weather looks likely heading into our Saturday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will help boost those temperatures up into the middle 90s yet again, with feels like temperatures yet again in the upper 90s to near 100°. The perfect time to remind you of our heat precautions. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and head inside when possible. Also make sure you check on the elderly, the sick and those who may not have air conditioning...and always, always, ALWAYS LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. NEVER leave the kids or the pets in a hot car.

Some models are suggesting a slightly higher chance for an isolated storm or two in our northern counties on Saturday afternoon and evening, but so far, I’m not putting too much stock in it. Either way, anything that develops will diminish as the sun sets as we fall back into the lower 70s once again.

End of the Weekend and Beyond

It’s deja vu all over again as dangerous heat continues into Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon will bring us temperatures yet again in the middle to perhaps upper 90s in some spots, with heat indices near the triple digits. Some relief is on the way, however, as we head into early next week.

A low pressure system from the plains will work into the region and various disturbances along it will spark off several chances for showers and thunderstorms as we head into early and middle parts of next week. We could see some gusty winds and heavy rain...but we’ll also see some “cooler” temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s as we head into (unbelievably) the final week of July.

