Fire crews respond to early morning fire at Harlan County restaurant

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy morning for some fire crews in Harlan County.

Just after 3:30 a.m., firefighters from the Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Dairy Queen in Baxter.

Chief Steven Hatfield tells WYMT two employees who came in early to prepare to open the restaurant for breakfast noticed a fire in one of their fryers.

Crews were able to get there in less than 10 minutes and stayed on scene for about two hours to put out the fire and then clear the smoke from the building.

Hatfield said the fire was contained to the fryer.

The Harlan City Fire Department also responded to the incident.

No one was injured.

