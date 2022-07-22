Advertisement

Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say

Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.(Israeli Fire and Rescue Services via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Friday they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.

The man and woman, both in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence, police said. They were arrested on Thursday night and a court decided to release them Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days.

The incident happened during a private party the couple hosted at their house in the town of Karmi Yosef, 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the city of Tel Aviv.

Mobile phone video from the scene shows floaties and water being sucked to the bottom, at the center of the pool, as people sitting by the poolside shout in Hebrew. A man is seen approaching the sinkhole, slips and is almost pulled in before he backs away.

The police said the deceased 30-year-old was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part.

Israeli media cited witnesses as saying the party was attended by nearly 50 people, of whom six were in the pool, and also reported that the homeowner had built the pool without proper licensing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Deputy Darrin Lawson
‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting
Tarah King was arrested Wednesday while Brandon Hill was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Police: Mother, step-father charged with abusing two month old in Whitley County
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations

Latest News

MOUNTAIN GRRL
2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville - 4pm
The 2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicked off in downtown Pikeville on Friday and folks from...
2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville
Joro spiders are showing up in other parts of the U.S. after first being found in northern...
Joro spiders are spreading in Georgia, S.C., reports say
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s contempt conviction hailed by 1/6 committee
FILE PHOTO - Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming...
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US