Bikepacking route opens at Laurel Lake

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you looking for a new adventure through the mountains? A new bikepacking route has opened at Laurel Lake.

Bikepacking is an extended mountain biking trip, where bikers can periodically ride and then camp.

The route goes through the Daniel Boone National Forest and the Spillway, as it features many of the great geographic places in the region. Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission executive director Maggy Monhollen says the lake is a hidden gem.

“A lot of people know about it but a lot of people don’t. And it offers a multitude of recreational activities for people. And the more that we can expose the lake to people, the more recreational opportunities pop up,” she said.

Monhollen said the route is a combination of trails made into one, and will be a great test for bikers.

