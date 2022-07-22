2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicks off in Pikeville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the 2022 Mountain Grrl Experience kicked off in downtown Pikeville. The event is not just a celebration of Appalachian women, but a place for them to be empowered, lifted up and given a voice.

“This weekend we’re celebrating all these award-winning women with power and intelligence,” said local business owner Jasmine Meade. “It’s just a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

The event is also about giving back to the community. The proceeds for the event will benefit Turning Point Domestic Violence Services as well as the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter.

“It’s evolved into a way that we can give back to women, it’s really Appalachian women helping Appalachian women and we feel like now is the time, it’s been the time for a long time, but now it’s just the perfect time,” said event co-organizer Bek Smallwood, “for us to lend a helping hand to those through our arts and through our music and all those things.”

Mountain Grrl is not just for women. Smallwood also emphasized the importance of all genders supporting the Appalachian women they hold dear.

“It is the Mountain Grrl Festival, but we need those mountain men too,” said Smallwood. “If you love your mountain girl, your mountain mamaw, your mountain mom. [Men] are really important to us and we are glad to have them here.”

Smallwood added that Saturday, July 23 will feature even more pop-up art opportunities as well as more music and wanted to invite folks out to celebrate as well as to have a wonderful time.

