Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever
(Source: MGN)
Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping

Latest News

A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
GRAPHIC: Wife sues historic tourist attraction after tree falls on family car, killing husband
LKLP Community Action Council
Knott County transit facility hosts ribbon cutting and open house
KY Republicans - Phil
KY Republicans - Phil
As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut