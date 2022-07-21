Storms winding down, heat builds in for the rest of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active overnight for parts of the region, things are starting to stabilize this morning. Get ready to heat up though.

Today and Tonight

While a few showers and storms could be around early, we should dry out later today. Cloudy skies will clear to sunshine and we will heat back up to near 90 this afternoon. That is the big story for the next few days: the heat.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and muggy conditions. We will drop into the upper 60s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

The triple H threat is in full force through the weekend. Hazy, hot and humid conditions will be around from Friday through Sunday under mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 90s on Friday and mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will drop into the low 70s overnight all three nights. While I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the heat of the day, I think most of us stay dry.

Make sure to take your heat precautions all weekend long, including staying hydrated and do not leave pets or children in hot cars by themselves. It could turn deadly in just a few minutes.

Stay cool!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.