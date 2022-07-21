Advertisement

Southern Ky. man arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck

Edward L. Decker was arrested Saturday morning, July 16.
Edward L. Decker was arrested Saturday morning, July 16.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested this past weekend, accused of stealing a pickup truck.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone called in and said they spotted a pickup truck that was possibly stolen.

When deputies arrived, 28-year-old Edward L. Decker of Somerset was asleep inside a camper. Deputies then noticed a rifle next to the bed Decker was sleeping on. They announced themselves and then entered and arrested Decker.

Deputies took the rifle, since a background check revealed that Decker is a convicted felon. The truck was also subsequently confirmed stolen, with the owner saying it was worth more than $30,000.

Decker was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities

Latest News

Escapees - July 20, 2022
Escapees - July 20, 2022
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
U.S. House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
Gather for the Girls - Buddy
Gather for the Girls - Buddy