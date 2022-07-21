Southern Ky. man arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested this past weekend, accused of stealing a pickup truck.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone called in and said they spotted a pickup truck that was possibly stolen.

When deputies arrived, 28-year-old Edward L. Decker of Somerset was asleep inside a camper. Deputies then noticed a rifle next to the bed Decker was sleeping on. They announced themselves and then entered and arrested Decker.

Deputies took the rifle, since a background check revealed that Decker is a convicted felon. The truck was also subsequently confirmed stolen, with the owner saying it was worth more than $30,000.

Decker was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

