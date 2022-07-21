Schools districts assist families with free school supplies for all students

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Families throughout the region are getting a bit of assistance with back-to-school shopping. In school districts across the region, free school supplies are being provided for all Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

With inflation rates skyrocketing in the past year, districts are committed to helping out families within their respective counties.

“We are experiencing some of the worst inflation rates this country has ever seen, everybody in this district is well aware of that,” said Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover, “so we want to do everything in our financial capability to help offset that expense for parents.”

In both Knott and Floyd Counties, both districts’ boards of education have approved the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds to purchase school supplies for all students for the second year in a row.

“It’s really important, you know, as we have extra funding, that we’re just so blessed to be able to share that with our families in this way to help provide school supplies for every child,” said Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

This will provide all students with basic supplies on teachers’ supply lists, as well as specialty items, such as nursing scrubs or college textbooks, in special situations. In Floyd County, ARH has partnered to provide backpacks for Pre-K through 4th-grade students as well.

“It’ll provide pencils, paper, pens, binders, markers crayons, just whatever the teachers feel like their students need, that’s what we’re going to purchase,” said Superintendent Hoover.

Helping educators focus on teaching, students focus on learning, eliminating barriers for families, and taking a burden off of families in an economically challenging time.

“That’s just something the teachers don’t have to determine. ‘What is my supply list? How to get that out to families?’,” said Superintendent Shepherd. “Families don’t have to worry about that, and it does help them to just be able to focus on the teaching and learning”

To find out if your school district is providing free school supplies, you can call your county school district’s main office.

