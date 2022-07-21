Morehead State University hosts Camp UNITE

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Camp UNITE brought in around 100 students from all around the region this week.

The camp focused on uniting against the spread of addiction by teaching kids about the dangers associated with it.

Thursday morning kicked off with a donation from the American Heart Association, which dropped off hundreds of sports balls, including kickballs, footballs, and everything in between.

”This is the best part of the job. Right?” said Andrea Ooten with the American Heart Association. “You know, when you get to see the impact of the work that you’re doing. And so it’s so fun to get to see the kids are here learning. They’re with Camp UNITE, learning about healthier lifestyles. We work really closely with them and with SOAR, throughout Eastern Kentucky, to talk about - you know- different ways that we can make changes with our youth.”

The balls came from the AHA’s hear ball, an effort where partners donate sports equipment to be given to children around the region.

