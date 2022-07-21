Advertisement

Late night storms knock out power across the mountains

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A powerful cluster of storms late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning left many in the mountains in the dark.

Here are the latest power outages as of 2:00 a.m.

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt - 1,105

Perry - 362

Total: 1,467

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell - 1,207

Knox - 52

Pulaski - 168

Total: 1,427

Jackson Energy:

Clay - 115

Jackson - 77

Laurel - 1,024

Owsley - 85

Total: 1,301

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd - 51

Knott - 43

Breathitt - 11

Total: 105

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt - 325

Magoffin - 39

Total: 364

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Knox - 332

Whitley - 86

Total: 418

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say
Police car
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities
Golden Alert issued for woman with disabilities

Latest News

Edward L. Decker was arrested Saturday morning, July 16.
Southern Ky. man arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck
Escapees - July 20, 2022
Escapees - July 20, 2022
Larry Foster and Logan Hall
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men
U.S. House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage