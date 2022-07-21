Late night storms knock out power across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A powerful cluster of storms late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning left many in the mountains in the dark.

Here are the latest power outages as of 2:00 a.m.

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt - 1,105

Perry - 362

Total: 1,467

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell - 1,207

Knox - 52

Pulaski - 168

Total: 1,427

Jackson Energy:

Clay - 115

Jackson - 77

Laurel - 1,024

Owsley - 85

Total: 1,301

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd - 51

Knott - 43

Breathitt - 11

Total: 105

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt - 325

Magoffin - 39

Total: 364

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Knox - 332

Whitley - 86

Total: 418

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.