Late night storms knock out power across the mountains
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A powerful cluster of storms late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning left many in the mountains in the dark.
Here are the latest power outages as of 2:00 a.m.
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt - 1,105
Perry - 362
Total: 1,467
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell - 1,207
Knox - 52
Pulaski - 168
Total: 1,427
Jackson Energy:
Clay - 115
Jackson - 77
Laurel - 1,024
Owsley - 85
Total: 1,301
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd - 51
Knott - 43
Breathitt - 11
Total: 105
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt - 325
Magoffin - 39
Total: 364
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Knox - 332
Whitley - 86
Total: 418
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.